Tweaking craft beer recipes in new locations PREVIEW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The owners of two local businesses are working hard to make sure their dreams of running a craft brewery in Sioux Falls come to life.

Remedy and Severance Brewing Companies are both jumping into new ventures this summer. This July, Scott Heckel and Mark Stavenger will open the doors on Severance Brewing in Uptown Sioux Falls.

"My wife got me Mr. Beer kit for Christmas and that little one gallon kit was enough to get me started. Moved from that into some extract brewing, then into all-grain, from there into the garage and then into the basement on a fully-automated system down there," Heckel said.

While this basement brewery looks high-tech, moving it to this seven-barrel system inside the Cascade At The Falls building comes with its challenges.

"A little fancier. Have to upgrade the recipes a little bit. Scale them up for size," Stavenger said.

Just to the west, Remedy Brewing's CEO Matthew Hastad says his company plans to expand from a five-barrel system at 8th and Railroad to a 30-barrel operation at this site south of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

"It's not a linear growth. It's not just taking the recipe and scaling it up. You have different efficiences and you really have to go through and basically, kind of a trial by error, tweak a few ingredients here and there. Tweak a few processes until you get the same beer at both places," Hastad said.

Hastad hopes to have this production space renovated and brewing beer by late summer. The goal, get a variety of local beer into cans and into stores in KELOLAND.

"There's so many more styles of beer and so many different flavors that you can put into beer that people weren't even aware of," Hastad said.

