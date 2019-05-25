Eye on KELOLAND

Tweaking craft beer recipes in new locations PREVIEW

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:00 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The owners of two local businesses are working hard to make sure their dreams of running a craft brewery in Sioux Falls come to life. 

Remedy and Severance Brewing Companies are both jumping into new ventures this summer. This July, Scott Heckel and Mark Stavenger will open the doors on Severance Brewing in Uptown Sioux Falls.

"My wife got me Mr. Beer kit for Christmas and that little one gallon kit was enough to get me started. Moved from that into some extract brewing, then into all-grain, from there into the garage and then into the basement on a fully-automated system down there," Heckel said.

While this basement brewery looks high-tech, moving it to this seven-barrel system inside the Cascade At The Falls building comes with its challenges.

"A little fancier. Have to upgrade the recipes a little bit. Scale them up for size," Stavenger said.

Just to the west, Remedy Brewing's CEO Matthew Hastad says his company plans to expand from a five-barrel system at 8th and Railroad to a 30-barrel operation at this site south of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

"It's not a linear growth. It's not just taking the recipe and scaling it up. You have different efficiences and you really have to go through and basically, kind of a trial by error, tweak a few ingredients here and there. Tweak a few processes until you get the same beer at both places," Hastad said.

Hastad hopes to have this production space renovated and brewing beer by late summer. The goal, get a variety of local beer into cans and into stores in KELOLAND. 

"There's so many more styles of beer and so many different flavors that you can put into beer that people weren't even aware of," Hastad said. 

Coming up in tonight's EYE on KELOLAND, we'll give you a better look inside the two locations and the goals these craft brewers have for the future. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates