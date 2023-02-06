SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Super Bowl week and people are already starting to prepare for their big game day parties. While that shopping list likely includes plenty of food and drinks, in tonight’s Your Money Matters, we look at the big ticket item many people are looking at ahead of the big game.

Even if you’re not a huge football fan…

“The commercials are a big part of the football game as well,” Sioux Falls shopper Kelly Rezac said.

…people like Kelly Rezac are still planning to get together to watch the Big Game this Sunday.

“I do have a lot of friends that always have parties and we get together no matter who is actually playing,” Rezac said.

But even if she’s just watching the commercials, she knows there’s a big focal point for game day.

“You’ve got to have a TV for the game,” Karl’s Manager Tom Johnson said.

Staff at Karl’s TV and Appliance say Super Bowl Sunday always brings in more customers.

“Of course big game times, March Madness, Super Bowl, always good times to tick up traffic,” Johnson said.

Even if you’re not going to be hosting the Big Game this year, it’s also just a great time to buy TVs, simply for the sales.

“Right now we have a great digital ad going at Karl’s online. You can get an 86 inch flat screen, which is like having the football filed in your living room, for $999,or you can get as low as $349 you can get a 50 inch television, with great, great picture,” Johnson said.

While many customers may be drawn in by low sales prices, Karl’s says they also see plenty of customers just looking for an upgrade.

“They really want the technology. The brightness, the darkness, a bright TV brings out all of the colors,” Johnson said.

“I think it is the clarity when it comes to TVs,” Rezac said.

So whether you’re going for bigger or brighter or just something new, this week many people are looking for that special addition to make Super Bowl Sunday even better.

“It makes it a whole lot more fun,” Johnson said. “When you’re engaged in the game you really don’t see the room, you see the TV.”

Ongoing supply chain challenges have been impacting TV selection and availability for the past few years, but Karl’s says their team of buyers has done a great job of making sure they have plenty of products on hand ahead of game day.