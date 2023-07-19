SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – These days it seems as though small towns often fall to the wayside with businesses closing their doors and schools consolidating with nearby towns.

But one southwestern Minnesota town is refusing to be just another community that time’s forgotten.

Beaver Creek, Minnesota, is a quintessential small town — quiet and tight-knit.

“It seems like you know the majority of the people and kind of watch their kids grow up and things of that nature. So my wife and I enjoy it,” resident Rick Tatge said.

Rick Tatge has lived here his whole life, that’s 70 years for anyone wondering.

“As you get older, some of your friends are not here anymore so that’s probably the biggest change that I see anyhow in Beaver Creek,” Tatge said.

But in recent years the town of just under 300 people has been seeing some more positive changes as well.

For example, a splash pad was installed two years ago between the school playground and baseball field.

“We were kind of looking at different options for the kids and kind of seeing that, you know, maybe there’s a need for something like that. There’s been a really good turnout,” Mayor Josh Teune said.

Our news crew was here early in the morning so no kids were splashing around yet, but Mayor Josh Teune assures us the attraction draws in a good crowd.

“We actually, every day, probably have people with South Dakota license plates on their vehicle that they come over from Brandon or Sioux Falls,” Teune said.

The town also hopes to welcome in more residents as a development project by the golf course continues to add new houses.

“It’s kind of picking up again with the building going on,” Teune said. “We actually have a tax ablation that we started a few years ago. So that runs until August of next year, where if you build a new house we’ll abate your taxes and actually the school district, the county and the city will all abate your taxes. So if you build a new house up on the golf course on one of their open lots, you would not pay taxes for five years.”

Giving anyone a chance to experience small-town living.

“We’re just a pretty nice town and we also have a school district in here, the Hills-Beaver Creek School District,” Teune said. “A couple years ago, they got what’s called the blue ribbon award. Its one of the highest awards that you can get in this state. So we’re really proud of our town and our school district and everything that we have to offer over here.”

And speaking of the school, elementary students in Beaver Creek will soon be undergoing some changes in the coming years too. The older building will be torn down once a new one is standing near the golf course. Teune says construction will start in March of next year and students will hopefully be welcomed in for the 2025 school year.

“If we would’ve not done that or built, we’re a consolidated school district with Hills, Minnesota, so if we went there and built on to the secondary school, it could’ve been a major blow for Beaver Creek,” Tatge said. “So we’re pretty happy about that. It costs money, but that’s the way it is.”

Now for Rick Tatge, one of the main changes he’s seen is just the people who have come and gone. But soon some of those people might be coming home again for the first annual Beaver Days. A weekend complete with a parade, vendor fair, street dance and more. It’s a type of celebration Beaver Creek hasn’t seen for awhile.

“Probably the last celebration would be probably, you know, celebrating our centennial of 1976. That’s probably the last parade,” Tatge said.

“We kind of looked around and, you know, all the other towns have some kind of a town celebration,” Teune said. “We haven’t had one for probably 40, 50 years that we had a street dance back then. So we got together with a group of people thinking, ‘hey we should make something happen in Beaver.'”

Exciting things happening and exciting things to come in Beaver Creek, still with room to grow.

“Bringing in more businesses would be great to get some more downtown businesses. If somebody wants to come in and run a small bakery or coffee shop, you know, that kind of stuff, that seems to go over well in small towns so that would be great as well,” Teune said.

There are also plans to create a pickleball court in Beaver Creek soon.

The first Beaver Days are August 4th and 5th.