HILLS, Minn. (KELO) – For the last four and a half years, we’ve been following the journey of Trenton Bass. The Hills, Minnesota athlete was hurt during a football game and suffered a spinal injury. That was back in 2017. Now KELOLAND News is checking back in with Trenton as he reaches another milestone in his life.

After four years at South Dakota State University, Trenton Bass has received his diploma.

“I wasn’t expecting the feeling afterwards, after graduation, I was like ‘holy cow, I’m done,’ that was a good feeling,” Trenton Bass said.

His family was there to cheer him on.

“A lot of emotion because this wasn’t an easy journey, and he had the additional struggles beyond regular college,” Trenton’s grandma, Lois Bass said.

For any college student, it’s a big accomplishment.

But this milestone is a little more special for Trenton.

Not even a year after his injury on the football field, he left home for college.

KELOLAND News was were there when he first moved to the campus.

“The first year was pretty difficult, just getting used to not only living with my injury but going off to college and doing my own thing, just a new sense of independence and trying to gain that from four years,” Trenton Bass said.

“Doctors I remember them telling me that it was really unusual for a kid like that to go on that fast, usually they take a little time to their body and getting used to their new normal but Trenton was determined to go and not sit around feeling sorry for himself,” Trenton’s mom, Missy Bass said.

Over the next four years, Trenton worked to earn his degree in mechanical engineering.

“I’ve always liked how things worked, I kind of grew up with my dad doing construction and in the shop, so that’s really where it started, and then I had a doctor who challenged me, so kind of a combination of those things,” Trenton Bass said.

Between classes and navigating college life, Trenton says taking things day by day and his faith have helped him persevere.

“Each year got easier, just because I was getting more independent each year, I was getting more comfortable with myself and the campus and driving, and that made classes go easier too,” Trenton Bass said. “Just keeping the faith, Jesus, and God, the whole Christain community is important to have.”

Since he’s graduated, Trenton’s been applying for jobs, and also plans to continue speaking to church groups and helping out with his family’s non-profit, Game Plan 4 Hope, which helps others who are going through a life-changing experience.

“I went to hospitals and talked to people who were there, with Sampson my dog, just talking to them, and giving that inspiration, just thinking about what I wanted to hear in that situation, now that I’m done with college, I will have more time to do that,” Trenton Bass said.

“When you’re first in a life changing experience you don’t know what to expect, but to have somebody come who’s been there and just give them hope, that’s what everybody has said that Trenton has talked to, they remember him coming in the hospital and gave me so much hope,” Missy Bass said.

So through many ups and downs, Trenton is ready to begin this next part of his life. By sharing his story he hopes he can give some hope to others.

“He’s definitely inspired not only our family and community, but surrounding communities so we hope he continues to do that,” Missy Bass said.

“Throughout this whole thing my biggest thing has been just take it one day at a time,” Trenton Bass said.