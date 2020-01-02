Top stories of 2019

KELOLAND News brought you more than 450 hours of live news in 2019, and a lot happened in those 12 months.

2019 started with the historic swearing in of Governor Kristi Noem.

In January, Noem took office as South Dakota’s first female governor.

“The people of South Dakota have always supported people they believed in and so I’m just incredibly grateful and humbled by their faith in me and that will always keep me focused on making decision that are best for them and their children and grandchildren,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. -January 2019

February marked the beginning of a search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard in western KELOLAND.

The young girl walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society near Rockerville.

Within days the search switched from a rescue to a recovery because of harsh weather conditions.

“We are committed to finding Serenity, and we will do whatever it takes to find her,” Capt. Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said. -July 2019

Since the girl’s disappearance search crews have combed the area to look for her.

In March, floodwaters took over parts of KELOLAND.

Here you can see Sioux Falls firefighters rescuing people by boat as water inundated a neighborhood.

“The water kept getting deeper, and deeper, and it happened really quick, and then all of a sudden it was just all the way up to our house. And they came knocking on our door, telling us they’ll help us get us out,” Alissa Doom of Sioux Falls said. -March 2019

Weather continued to be the story the next month when a major April storm hit KELOLAND, bringing snow, hail, rain, sleet and thunderstorms.

The wet spring not only wreaked havoc on homes and roads, but also on farms.

Producers struggled to get in the fields and to keep their cattle safe and dry.

“It’s very sad at times to see the cows struggling through the mud just to get somewhere to eat,” Farmer Julaine Stratmeyer said. -May 2019

In August, an EF-1 tornado and powerful winds tore through the small town of Burke, damaging homes, businesses, school buildings and more.

But the community rallied to get back on its feet.

“It just really makes you see how strong we really are,” Student Haley Benter said. -September 2019

In September, three EF-2 tornadoes and a strong line of winds hit Sioux Falls.

Several people were injured, buildings were torn apart, and trees were spread across the city.

City officials called the damage extensive, but highlighted the community’s resiliency.

“Man, when something like this happens our community is extremely responsive and extremely supportive,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. -September 2019

Soon more flooding would devastate communities in eastern KELOLAND.

“It’s a mess. Mother Nature just needs to quit raining. That’s the only thing I gotta say. It’s just horrible. Water is very damaging,” Jeff Hyland of Madison said. -September 2019

The trouble for farmers would continue into the fall with a late, wet harvest.

“This is what we do, OK. This is what we signed up for. Its not the perfect job. Its not for everybody. But in the end, when we’re all said and done, we’ll still do it again next year,” Farmer Chet Edinger said. -November 2019

In November the state of South Dakota executed death row inmate Charles Rhines.

Rhines was convicted in the stabbing death of Donnivan Schaeffer inside a Rapid City donut shop back in 1992.

“Words cannot express the sorrow I feel for the fact Donnivan was killed and I’m glad we were finally able to get justice for him today. I’m hopeful this day is an opportunity for the family to move forward,” Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said. -November 2019

Tragedy struck just days after Thanksgiving in central KELOLAND.

A plane crashed near Chamberlain, killing nine members of an Idaho family.

“I’ve been on the department for 27 years, this is the a first time for everybody,” Chamberlain Oacoma Fire Chief Kurt Kelsey said. “We sent three trucks out there, a total of 18 guys from our department there, otherwise police and law enforcement were first on scene.” -December 2019

While the NTSB has released a preliminary report, the agency says no analysis or probable cause for the crash will be determined until the end of the investigation, which could last two more years.