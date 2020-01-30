Through ‘a time warp’: Inside the Treasury House in Pierre

Walk out of the South Dakota state capitol and head a few blocks northwest, you’ll come across the Treasury House on North Euclid Avenue. It’s where four legislators and one lobbyist are living during the 2020 legislative session. Here you’ll find Republican Rep. Tamara St. John, Republican Rep. Scyller Borglum, Democratic Sen. Red Dawn Foster, Democratic Rep. Michael Saba and Naomi Ludeman Smith, who lobbies for South Dakota Voices for Justice and a nonprofit called LEAD. It’s a coed, bipartisan mix with Native American representation.

“It just seemed like a natural to me, to try to put together something like this,” Saba said. “Plus the ability it gives us to sit and visit at night, with different ideas, with what happened on one side of the aisle and with people that are on the other side of the aisle and vice versa, is just, to me was the name of the game.”

“Every single one of us checks the box on a different demographic and a different politic,” Borglum said.

Walking through these rooms transports you to another era.

“I am really into history and to live in this house and walk in, it’s like, as I’ve mentioned to you Dan, it’s like a time warp. It’s like all of a sudden, you don’t need everything you needed in with your computers and things like that,” Saba said. “You come in and you sit down and you sort of look around the room and feel like, ‘Hey I’m back in 1905.'”

“I’m the curator of the tribe’s collections, I regularly work with old things, so it’s sort of, it’s kind of home to me,” St. John said. “But like anybody, I look at things and I wonder how old is this, where all has this been. I wonder who all sat here, and things like that.”

“This is just gorgeous, and it’s really a feast for the eyes,” Borglum said. “If you haven’t been to this place, or had the opportunity to check out the antiques and the detailing in the home, it’s really remarkable.”

“I’ve never lived in an old home like this before, so that is one of the great benefits of it is to live in a home that’s full of history,” Smith said. “It’s beautiful, it’s beautifully restored, and I have this little top area that’s all by myself and it’s just a lovely place to be.”

The housemates share how living here impacts their role in Pierre.

“For me, being around other legislators who care as deeply as I do about the work that we do is actually restorative,” Borglum said.

“My world has been one of diversity, so it’s, feels very comfortable, probably even more comfortable, to be in a place where people can offer me several different perspectives,” Smith said.

“Even though we maybe vote differently, we talk about these issues, and it allows us to bring up I think even to our own caucuses,” Saba said.

“I think I’m a little bit closer to what’s important to them maybe, that wasn’t necessarily on my radar, and it’s made me want to do a little extra research on things and see if maybe I need to look at something differently,” St. John said.

With them all living under one roof, natural questions emerge.

Dan Santella: Who’s the best housemate among them?

“No opinion,” Smith said.

Dan Santella: Who’s the worst?

“I would say at this point, Michael is the best because he’s the one who is orchestrating or finding out the information and really gathered us together,” Smith said.

“We occasionally come down and say whose turn is it to wash the dishes, and even if we kind of know whose turn it was, we’re nice to each other and the dishes get washed,” Saba said.

Perhaps a metaphor for the overall legislative process.