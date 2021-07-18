They’ve got rhythm (again): How the Levitt is doing in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Live music is back at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls after no concerts in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It is so great to have live music and live arts again,” Brenda Wipf of Brandon said. “We were craving live art.”

“I love the outdoor music, I love getting together with people and meeting people that I haven’t met before,” John Ewing of Sioux Falls said.

“The feeling I get from the live music here is my soul coming alive,” Apolonia Davalos of Sioux Falls said. “Music is survival, we are living, it’s just a dream come true, a literal reimagination of everything that is good about celebrating life.”

Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson says this season has already reached a peak.

“We’ve already surpassed attendance numbers from 2019, and we’re having just so much fun,” Halverson said.

Live music is music meant for the moment.

“We had the biggest conga line for Rhythm Collective when they were here that one night,” Davalos said. “We had a dance off.”

“Being able to have the energy from the audience and from the artists themselves, being able to balance off of each other, really fuels our creative side and allows us to experience music in a totally different way,” Wipf said.

“Not only are we filling people’s spirit with this great music and this time together in community with one another, but we’re also helping with that economic recovery, that’s so important for our community,” Halverson said.

The space is relatively new; its first concert was in 2019. Now in 2021, it’s a Sioux Falls fixture.

“We do feel like this is home,” Halverson said. “We feel like we’re a part of the community, we love the support that we’re getting. So many people stepping up to make sure that this music can stay free.”

There are many more shows planned.

“This year because of COVID, we’re doing 40 concerts,” Halverson said. “Next year and every year going forward it will be 50.”

Levitt in your Living Room was a digital concert series which aired last year and this spring. Davalos has hosted it.