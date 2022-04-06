LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — People have a lot of misconceptions when it comes to substance use disorder and who it can affect. Addiction is a disease of the brain with many factors that go into it, from genetics to the environment. And the face of addiction can be someone who you would never expect. A Luverne, Minnesota woman overcame many more obstacles than most to find recovery, and now she’s writing a book about it.

“At first, it was only at night. A few drinks to wind down the day. In my head, it was no big deal. I thought I deserved it…. Like a true addict, I wanted to get drunk as fast as possible…I was no longer only drinking at night, but I had now progressed to drinking around the clock.” Chelsie Hermsen, Author of Drinking and Disabled

Chelsie Hermsen/Submitted photo

Those words are from Chelsie Hermsen’s memoir and would ring true for anyone who has struggled with addiction, but Hermsen’s struggle is more difficult than most because feeding your addiction when you’re in a wheelchair is a challenge.

“I was drunk, 24/7,” Hermsen said.

37-year-old Chelsie Hermsen was born unconscious after her mother’s placenta ripped and she was without oxygen for the first few moments of her life.

Hermsen: I tell people, you know how new mothers say, ‘I just wanted to hear my baby cry,’ I was born I didn’t cry.

Kennecke: You didn’t cry?

Hermsen: No.

Hermsen has cerebral palsy. While she has a physical disability, she does not have an intellectual disability.

Hermsen: I really excelled in college. I was on the dean’s list, every semester.

She says her confidence started to wane in graduate school in Chicago.

Kennecke: And you lived on your own?

Hermsen: Yes.

Kennecke: How were you able to do that?

Hermsen: It was hard. I was supposed to have help, but some wires got crossed and when I got out there, I had no help.

Hermsen wasn’t able to complete the program.

“I was raised to believe I could keep up with everyone else. And for the first time in my life, I wasn’t able to keep up with my peers. And that sent me in a spiral.”

She was hospitalized for suicidal thoughts and even attempted suicide. Then she started to drink.

Hermsen drinking/Submitted photo

“Because of my disability, my muscles are really tight and spastic muscles, and when I drink those muscles, they relax. And it was a wonderful feeling that I spent my whole life tight and all of a sudden I could relax.”

Hermsen says in 2016, she began drinking around the clock.

“I would wake up and start drinking. And then I would drink all day until I passed out. My blood alcohol level would be so high that I would go to the fridge and take a drink and I would pass out in front of the fridge. I woke up many times with the door open because I would just pass out in my wheelchair.”

Hermsen was hospitalized some 15 times.

Hermsen: It was keeping me from drinking.

Kennecke: Being in the hospital was keeping you from drinking.

Hermsen: Yeah.

Chelsie Hermsen being taken to the hospital/Submitted photo

She also went through treatment for substance use disorder three times, but always went back to drinking. Group home supervisor, Tannen Kanengieter, met Hermsen in 2018 right after she first move in.

“She was very shy. You could definitely tell she didn’t want to be here,” Kanengieter said.

But there was something about being in this home with others that helped Hermsen, where treatment programs had failed. She started making real connections with others who lived in the house and their caretakers.

“I really like the staff. You know we’re kind of sarcastic around here. And that’s what I like,” Hermsen said.

Kanengieter just returned to this job after a two-year absence.

“I’ve seen even more of her personality come out. She’s totally different from what I knew of her two years ago,” Kanangieter said

“To be completely honest, I’m almost spoiled here. Plus I looked at my life and I realized, hey, I have it pretty good here in the group home,” Hermsen said.

Hermsen says if she were to live alone again, she would probably return to drinking. Instead, she fills her days with coloring and listening to audiobooks. She is also writing a book about her life. It’s not about overcoming a disability, but rather an addiction.

Hermsen: All my life I was depressed, but now I’m not depressed. I’m happy. I’ve accepted myself and my situation

Kennecke: What is the best thing about being sober?

Hermsen: I’m at peace.

In her memoir, Chelsie writes:

“My story is unique in some ways and in some ways it is not unique. It is unique because I had a disability along with addiction… It is my sincere hope that my story educates people about how addiction affects people…Finally, I hope to educate people with disabilities about the importance of maintaining their autonomy and not giving people a reason to take it away.” Chelsie Hermsen, Author of Drinking and Disabled

