SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During the 1990s, our meteorologists got new tools to keep you safe.

In 1992, we added our first live cams and in ’97, we launched our KELOLAND Live Doppler Network.

For the first time, we could show you live radar and live images when severe weather hit – two things that we continue to this day.

From powerful storms to a runaway jet, we’re looking back at the biggest local stories from the 1990s; watch the attached video for those stories.

Up next, we’ll turn our attention to the 21st century. From the local impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to tornado Tuesday, join us Thursday night as we look back at more of the stories that shaped KELOLAND.

You’ll also want to join us this weekend for our anniversary special “KELOLAND Your Home for 70 Years.” It will air on KELO-TV on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CT.