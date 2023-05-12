SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When KELOLAND Television went on the air in 1953, the city of Sioux Falls was home one high school and you could buy a brand new car for about $1,600.

It’s the year the war in Korea came to an end and Elizabeth II was crowned queen of England.

Here in KELOLAND, people saw all of that history unfold from the comfort of their own homes.

May 19th,1953, was a historic day in South Dakota. For the first time ever, people in the area could turn on their TVs and see local programming and events.

KELO transported viewers everywhere from the State Fair in Huron to Corn Palace days in Mitchell where KELO’s own Captain 11 put on a show.

This is the first in a series of stories we’ll be bringing you for the next week and a half.

On Sunday night, we’re turning our attention to the 1960’s. It was a decade of progress and protests. From the war in Vietnam to a new kind of road, be sure to join us Sunday night as we continue our 70th Anniversary series.

You’ll also want to join us next weekend for our anniversary special “KELOLAND Your Home for 70 Years.” It will air on KELO-TV on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CT.