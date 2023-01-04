SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the start of a new year a lot of people have made resolutions to get fit and eat healthier.

A mother and daughter have the drive to get fit and that drive is a long one.

“So many memories that we’ve made, the drive here listening to music telling stories and talking about our day, it’s time spent together at first and now we are both here,” Andrea Ronke said.

For a year and half now, Andrea Ronke and her 15-year-old daughter Natali have driven 22 miles from Viborg to Beresford to get their workouts in.

“Viborg has a nice little spot for a hospital gym, but it’s more like a wellness center,” Ronke said.

“I don’t view that as my own spot, here I view it as my spot because my friends or people I know don’t come here it’s kind of like my own second home,” Natali said.

They both like the equipment here at Grind Fitness.

“Personally I love the environment here, there’s a variety of options to choose from,” Natali said.

Andrea, who is a professional bodybuilder and holds two pro cards, says it’s not about motivation, it’s about dedication.

“I can’t ever tell you I wake up saying I want to go to the gym, I don’t, you don’t always have motivation sometimes I don’t have any motivation you just have to be dedicated,” Ronke said.

A local personal trainer at Anytime Fitness says if your New Year’s resolution is to get into shape, she suggests starting slow.

“First and foremost create a plan, come up with two or three short-term goals and one long-term goal,” personal trainer Hannah Behrens said.

Hannah Behrens says find a gym and if you can, find a partner.

“Find somebody you trust whether that would be a friend, a family member or a trainer to hold you accountable I’d start there,” Behrens said.

But if you’ve never been to a gym, it’s hard to know what you’re doing.

“That’s one thing a lot of people struggle with I’d go to a trainer, talk to them see what they have to offer you two to three times a week to start with so you don’t burn yourself out and build from there,” Behrens said.

So if your New Year’s resolution is to get fit, Ronke’s advice is pretty simple.

“Get your butt to the gym when you’re done tell me how you feel afterward,” Andrea said.

According to a recent survey, almost one out of every four quit within the first week of setting their New Year’s resolution.