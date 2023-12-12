WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — After a whole generation missed out on a Watertown Christmas tradition, the city’s Chamber of Commerce decided to bring it back to life, but in a new way.

In downtown Watertown, you will find the outside of the Chamber of Commerce building looking a little like the North Pole, setting the scene for this year’s Santaland. However, without the past Santalands, there would not be the current version.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“But I believe back in 1968 is when we first found information about that. That was back with Lew Fierstein. He and his wife owned a business in downtown Watertown, and they started it,” President/CEO of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Tim Sheehan said.

The original Santaland featured a little figurine Christmas village. Over the years, different groups hosted Santaland, with the prime of its run ending in the eighties. Because of its transient nature, very little is known about its journey.

“One group started it and then another group would carry it on and then another group would carry it on. So it kind of got passed around not only by who was putting it on, but by where it was as well,” Office Manager Ashley Johnson said.

Now, around 40 years later Santaland is back and ready to make memories with the people of Watertown. However, Santaland might look a little bit different than it did before.

“But if you look upstairs now, it’s lifesize. We’ve got real characters up there. We got real elves, we got Santa and Mrs. Claus, Snowmen and more and more. And the Grinch,” Sheehan said.

As children enter Santaland, Mrs. Claus greets them in her kitchen and then points them in the direction to write a letter to Santa.

“So after they leave the welcome room, you walk down the hallway, you’ll go into Santa’s office,” Sheehan said.

“In Santa’s office, we have the naughty and nice list. And I know today specifically the Grinch is sitting at the desk taunting children to see if their name is on the naughty list or the nice list,” Johnson said.

Families can also visit the elves workshop, have a meet and greet with some familiar faces and hangout with an animatronic reindeer. All of this magic leads up to the legend himself.

As magical as the experience is, the group is already brainstorming how to make it better in the future.

“I feel like we have a really great start. I am hopeful that we can continue to grow it and make it better and more interactive. It’s pretty interactive now, but I would like to make it like a small town Disneyland. You know, everything is interactive. You can see it, you can smell it, you can feel it,” Johnson said.

“So if you follow all the news and the AI stuff that’s out there right now, we want to use that type of technology to make it really magical so kids can interact with a character, whether it’s on a screen or a robot or something like that, to where they’re just like, ‘Wow!’ We want to make that the wow factor,” Sheehan said.

And while they may think of more ways to bring on the ‘wow factor,’ the children have already experienced it.

Santaland is free to the public.

It runs Thursdays through Saturdays until December 23.

Click here for more information on times and the event.