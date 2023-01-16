SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows.

In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska.

In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November when an SDSU student group held one on campus. It was advertised as ‘kid friendly.’

Because of the controversy surrounding that show, the South Dakota Board of Regents directed the central office to review and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events.

Several state legislators, leaders of conservative groups such as Concerned Women of America and Family Heritage Alliance, and others voiced complaints in blog posts, Twitter, directly to SDSU president Barry Dunn and during the public-comment portion of the December 8 regents meeting in Rapid City.

What is drag?

Drag may trace all the way back to Shakespearean days, when female roles were performed by male actors. Drag performances could later be seen in the vaudeville circuit and during the Harlem Renaissance. They became a mainstay in gay bars in the 20th century and now drag queens are becoming more popular to the general public.

Martina Shakers from Sioux City has been doing drag for almost 22 years. She recalls how queens used to be treated.

“It was very scary back then, you know, we used to go outside to have a cigarette, and people would drive by and throw things at us and scream things at us. And I’ve had a thing called the potato gun shot at me before,” Shakers said.

Vinny Vidi Vici from Watertown is newer to the drag scene.

“I think every time I get in drag, I’m making a statement against gender norms and gender expectations,” Vidi Vici said. “And I want to be a part of that movement to kind of break down those walls and what people expect people of a certain gender or you know, even just what people perceive drag queens to be to kind of fight against those preconceived notions.”

Current controversy

Although drag has become more publicly accepted…

“I never would have thought the Midwest would be so open-minded about so many things, and so loving, so caring,” Shakers said.

The topic of drag is now being brought up on legislative floors with bills mostly designed to limit minors from attending drag shows.

“Children are inquisitive, and they, they love drag, they don’t see it as all this jaded things that people tend to think,” Shakers said. “They see it for the pure fun, it’s dress up, it’s fun, it’s a self-expression, it’s an opportunity for them to escape their daily lives. So it’s a great time for everyone.”

“I’ve dressed as Ursula the Sea Witch and gone in and done a book reading to children and they absolutely love it.” Martina Shakers, a Sioux City drag queen

Shakers and Vidi Vici point out there is a spectrum of different types of drag performances.

“It can be a late night like 21-plus show or, you know, like at Sioux Falls pride when it’s during the day, and it’s 99 degrees out where they’re dancing our tails off to entertain children of all ages, and it’s all age-appropriate,” Vidi Vici said. “And we make sure that those types of events are age-appropriate, and our music and what we’re wearing and everything that we do. And so drag can take many different forms.”

“In my 20 years, I’ve helped to raise over $1 million for various charities, both nationally, regionally and locally,” Shakers said. “I’ve done everything from somebody’s house burning down and helping them to my birthday, I’ve always done cancer benefits that all the money goes to regional support to help people who can’t afford to pay for chemo. So yeah, it is really a huge spectrum of things.”

“The reality is drag has been around all of our generations, like, everybody loved when Robin Williams, you know, and Mrs. Doubtfire, dressed in drag.” Vinny Vidi Vici, a Watertown drag queen

They urge everyone to just give drag a chance.

“Just ask yourselves like, am I, am I talking out of experience? Or am I talking out of fear,” Vidi Vici said. “Like, do you know, a drag queen? Have you been to a drag show? Have you really actually, you know, attempted to understand what drag is and who drag queens are? Or are you just talking out of fear that like you’re afraid this is going to happen, you’re going afraid this is going to happen, that this person’s going to get hurt, or that this is going to happen. Because when you talk out of fear, then you miss the experience, and perhaps the reality of what goes on.”

As of right now, there have been no bills filed in the South Dakota legislature that places restrictions on drag shows.