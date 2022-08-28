BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band has a big year ahead with football games and a performance in New York City.

The Pride is back, and ready for a big year with 344 members. Director of Athletic Bands, Kevin Kessler, says the band has grown by 80 members this year.



“It’s as big of band we’ve had here at South Dakota State since 2007,” Kessler said.



For its members, being part of the band is something they’re looking forward to.



“It’s just amazing. It’s an amazing wall of sound, too. It’s amazing to hear these people. I almost feel sorry for the opposing teams that have to come and face that noise of 19,000 plus the Pride. So it’s going be a fun year, that’s for sure,” Schauer said.



Senior Matthew Dulas will lead the band as one of the drum majors this year.



“It’s cool to know that you’re part of a program that’s as big as some of the other biggest schools across the country. And that just a lot of people coming together because they like making music,” Dulas said.



Annika Jahn is a freshman this year.



“I made so many new friends and everyone’s so nice. And it’s college, so everyone came here and chose to do marching band, so everyone’s here, everyone’s committed, and we’re all just here to have a good time and play good,” Jahn said.



While the band is preparing for football games and other on-campus performances, they have a big trip to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coming up. The trip was announced last year.



“I was sitting in the room when this happened, and we all jumped up in excitement. And, you know, we’re excited, we’re practicing hard. We’ve come here extra early to work hard and get ready for this big event,” Schauer said.



“We’re very excited about it. I’m sure that’s a reason that our numbers have spiked this year, but we’re going to be busy obviously preparing music for the parade itself, and then there is a performance in front of Macy’s for the television cameras and there’s separate music and some separate choreography that has to be prepared for that as well,” Kessler said.



Kessler says the application process to be in the parade involved a performance video, letters of recommendation from other band directors and a history of the band.



It will cost around $2,500 per student to go, but they only have to pay $500 out of pocket.

“We have some fantastic support from the South Dakota State University Foundation, who is helping us with a massive fundraising effort talking to donors and friends of the university to help get us there,” Kessler said.



“I think it’s really encouraging and really heartwarming to know that we live in a community where the fine arts and performing arts are really supported. And just to know that like people have our backs, it’s just a great feeling,” Dulas said.



The trip will include sightseeing, a concert at the Intrepid Air, Sea and Space Museum and of course the Thanksgiving Day Parade.



“I’m just excited, first of all, for the experience of marching, but also because we get to do all these touristy things with like all of our closest friends. We’ve been together for a whole week for band camp already, and I’ve only been here for one year and I already feel super close with everyone, so I’m just excited to experience something like that with them,” Jahn said.



“I think any time I’m just like hanging out with friends, just going through all these new experiences in New York City, I think those will all be highlights for sure,” Dulas said.



“There’s going to be a lot of students who have never had a travel experience like this, and I think to me, that’s maybe the most special part of all this is just the experience we’re going to be able to provide these students,” Kessler said.



Kessler says the band travels nationally every four to five years, so returning to New York isn’t out of the question.



“It feels as though we’re continuing on a legacy. This band has a history of doing these big performances. We’ve done two Rose Parades. We’ve done two inaugural parades, and so this is just a natural progression of that legacy,” Kessler said.

The band will fly out to New York City on Sunday, November 20.