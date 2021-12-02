The importance of veterans’ stories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are countless war stories of South Dakota veterans from all wars. Through hearing their stories others can start to understand what is really behind the freedoms they have in this country.

In Thursday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll hear from one veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. He’ll share his story and tell you why hearing those stories is so important.

“Nothing is free. You have to pay for everything, whatever it is, and not necessarily in money, but in duty and service and all that sort of thing. So when people tell me ‘thank you for your service, Pooh’, it’s a duty that we have to keep the place going the way it is, the way we set it up in 1776,” said Douglas Starr, Navy Veteran.

Coming up tonight, hear more stories from World War II servicemen and one man who compiled stories like these into a book.