SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health care providers all over the country have been handling more work and patients over the past two years of the pandemic. But in Sioux Falls, it’s not just COVID-19 bringing more work for the health care field.

Sioux Falls population hit a major milestone this year– quickly passing 200,000 residents for the first time ever. But adding nearly 7,000 more people in just one year means health care providers are having to handle quite a few more patients.

“Last week on a Wednesday we set a new census record, it has nothing to do with COVID-19, it has everything to do with population growth and all the other volumes that are increasing,” said Andy Munce, Sanford Health VP of Operations.

As hospitals, clinics and specialty providers are seeing more patients coming to the door, both health systems in Sioux Falls are doing everything they can to hire more providers to meet the growing need for care.

“For every 2500 new population you could hire a family doctor, for every 5,000 population you can add an endocrinologist. The workforce challenges add to all of that. If you add a physician, in the past you could get a nurse right away. Now it might take 3 weeks or 4 weeks or 6 weeks, to get a nurse to come work for that pediatrician,” said David Flicek, CEO Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center.

