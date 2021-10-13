‘The Hive’ brings Spearfish community together

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A new 20-foot-tall sculpture in downtown Spearfish is catching the eyes of everyone coming to town.

“The Hive” represents the home of the Yellow Jackets, which is Black Hills State University’s mascot. It also signifies how layers of a community can come together to support art, culture and education.

“It is a sculpture that the Black Hills State University commissioned with artist Dale Lamphere to create a gateway to the university and also put out a symbolic public art piece that would really show the significance of the Black Hills State University and the Spearfish community and quite honestly the Black Hills,” Laurie Nichols, BHSU President, said.

In Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll hear from the artist, students and teachers about how “The Hive” inspires them.