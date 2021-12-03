The Helpline Center looks ahead to new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls will start the new year in a new home.

The organization has been cramped for space at its current location since its 211 Helpline Program went statewide last year. Then, the pandemic brought a doubling of calls to the center. The extra staff has been crowded into to few work stations.

“When you’re on top of each other, sometimes it gets a little hard to be able to separate and get really focused,” said Betsy Schuster, Vice President of Program Development.

The Helpline Center will move into a much larger facility in Sioux Falls after Christmas.

We’ll take a look at the perks of the new building in Friday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

