The global virus: COVID-19

It was late December when Chinese authorities sent an initial report of a pneumonia-like illness to the World Health Organization. In mid-January, the world began to see the coronavirus go beyond Chinese borders. By the end of February, the virus claimed the first American life. The global COVID-19 outbreak has been making an impact for just under three months now.

South Korea has over 8,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

“February is when Daegu got hit by the super spreader that had gone to one of the churches in Korea and then it just basically from there spread like wildfire,” Tatum Dean said.

Tatum Dean, a Mitchell, South Dakota, native and USD graduate, is teaching English in a city that, at one point, was number two for the most positive cases in South Korea.

“At one point we were getting almost ten or more cases a day and now it’s like we might be two new cases. So we’re being mindful of it, but it’s slowing down now,” Dean said.

As schools in South Dakota begin their first week of closures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, Dean is on her fourth week of non-traditional teaching for her students.

“I’ve had to do live classes or recording videos of our classes for our students,” Dean said.

Over 5,000 miles away, Talita Fantauzzi, a USD graduate, is at law school in Nottingham in the United Kingdom, where residents are in the beginning stages of seeing COVID-19.

“Some universities are transitioning to online classes. The University of Nottingham, for example, a few of my friends go there and they’re transitioning, I think, in a couple weeks,” Fantauzzi said.

However, Fantauzzi spent most of her life in Italy, where her parents still live. Italy is currently ranked second on the list of confirmed cases.

“You can’t even leave your house without a paper that you have to fill out. I don’t know exactly the details, but you have to fill out a form to explain where you’re going and why you’re leaving your house,” Fantauzzi said.

Though both Dean and Fantauzzi are healthy, that doesn’t mean they don’t have worries.

“What’s scary is that even if you’re young and you say that even if you get it nothing’s going to happen to you, you might pass it on to someone who doesn’t have as strong as an immune system and they might die from it. So I think that people need to think about that more than just saying I’ll be fine, I’ll just keep going out,” Fantauzzi said.

“I am in a foreign country where I’m not fluent in the language and my family is six thousand miles away, but as time went on and everyone else was just kind of living their lives, now I’m a bit less, I think, afraid of it,” Dean said.

Dean and Fantauzzi offer advice on what people in the United States can be doing.

“If you’re younger and have a good immune system, don’t worry about it more than you should. Rely more on sources like the Centers for Disease Control and other official government sources. As to what to do and how much to worry, you know, don’t go on Instagram or Twitter to get your sources on how bad things are and what precautions you should take because, you know, anyone can write anything on those things. So, be positive, be hopeful, look out for sources from official government and trusted sources,” Fantauzzi said.

“It’s good that people are being informed of what this virus is and how you can stay safe and things like that because there probably are countries where it’s not really talked about and so people are going out through their lives and they’re not realizing how dangerous this can actually be,” Dean said.

Both Dean and Fantauzzi explained how the health care systems in their countries have responded to the outbreak.