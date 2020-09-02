The fight for justice and equity

You’ve seen the protests and marches for racial equality, but the work continues well after the last sign is put away. The SD Coalition for Justice and Equity formed shortly after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Group leaders say the goal is to make communities safer and more accountable for people of color.

Over the summer, we heard an undeniably loud chant from a collection of voices all over the country, saying Black Lives Matter.

“We feel we’re witnessing a national movement that demands change,” Laura Renee Chandler, SD Coalition for Justice and Equity, said.

As a result of police brutality and, in general, violence toward people of color in the nation, the SD Coalition for Justice and Equity formed. It’s a big group of community members and leaders.

“Everyone in our community is represented in this group. We have lawyers, people in higher education, social workers, law enforcement,” Chandler said.

It has a simple goal.

“It’s important for people to feel safe where they live and it’s important for people to feel they’re treated as an equal member of the community,” Chandler said.

Taneeza Islam with the Coalition says the marches and protests created a lot of meaningful conversations about race in America.

“But we were really seeing a void in terms of creating measures with outcomes that we will see positive impact in our community,” Islam said.

To do that, the group is looking at proactive ways for communities to make changes — whether that be workplace environment, support for Black businesses, or state legislation — before tragedies occur. One way it’s doing this is studying the issue of police violence and criminal justice reform.

“We’re doing our research and we’re doing our work and when we’re ready to approach our city leaders and our city decision-makers, we’ll be backed by the best research that’s out there. Best practices out there in how to ensure accountability,” Chandler said.

Even though Sioux Falls hasn’t had an incident like Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, nor the death of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, both Chandler and Islam say racial inequality and inequity exist outside of these extremes.

“We have the luxury of time, because we have not had to deal with a crisis where it ends with the death of somebody, right? But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other varying degrees of things that are impacting communities negatively,” Islam said.

“And, so, it’s best for us not to wait for a crisis to come and we’re trying to adjust and respond to the moment, but really think about what kind of community do we want to be? What kind of relationship do we want to have with each other,” Chandler said.

Islam says 100-percent inclusion is an on-going effort, and important to boost inclusivity in South Dakota’s industries and retain diverse young professionals.

“I worry about those kids. I worry we’re going to lose them if we don’t create the proper inclusive and welcoming pipeline into all sectors in our community. Whether that’s government to business to non-profit, law enforcement, everything,” Islam said.

All over the country, we saw this over the summer. You may not always see the booming cries of these large groups, but Chandler says people will continue to lift up their voices for future generations.

“We owe them a voice in this community and we owe them a voice in the future of our city and choices we make right now are going to impact them more than anyone else,” Chandler said.