MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — From a covered wagon to and old car, the Lake County Museum takes visitors on a journey through local history.

“The bulk of our collection is from pre-1900 to around 1920s, 1930s,” Lake County Museum director Julie Breu said.

But a new exhibit at the Madison museum features screens and keyboards.

It’s called “Progress: 40 Years of the Personal Computer 1980s-2000s.”

Brothers Adam and Brady Zimmel contributed a good portion of the items that are on display.

The Sioux Falls brothers collect older electronics.

“Some of them are worth a bunch of money, but some of them are just junky stuff, but I like playing around with them, seeing how it was like back then,” Electronics collector Brady Zimmel said.

“We just like old computers and it’s just something a lot different than what you would normally have. He was born in 2004. I was born in 2001, so it’s nothing close to what we would’ve been exposed to otherwise,” Electronics collector Adam Zimmel said.

Adam’s favorite piece in the collection is an old hard drive.

“That’s bigger than most people’s laptops and bigger than some people’s desktops,” Adam Zimmel said.

Brady’s top electronic at the museum is an Apple IIe.

That’s because museum visitors can try their hand at Oregon Trail.

“It’s not like most video games where you’re constantly doing stuff. It’s like a slow-paced video game,” Brady Zimmel said.

The exhibit got off the ground after Adam and DSU professor Justin Blessinger crossed paths.

“He was asking to borrow a bit of wire for a ham radio project he’s working on and I thought, ‘Now, here’s an interesting young man who’s working on ham radio, learning Morse code and setting up giant antennas,'” DSU professor Justin Blessinger said.

After Blessinger learned about Adam’s computer knowledge, he encouraged him to get in contact with the museum.

“It’s kind of geek nostalgia really. Those of us who worked with computers, these are the tools that were in our hands day and night. We used them for recreation and we used them for work and to see them now in museums does make you feel a little dated, but it’s also just really powerful to be reminded of how life changed,” Blessinger said.

While the exhibit highlights the rise of the personal computer, it also features old phones, typewriters, and a replica of an ancient Greek device used for jury selection.

“It’s not the advent of electricity that really transforms us into this modern age, but there’s this whole system of thinking that comes before it. All electricity does is accelerate it,” Blessinger said.

While these old computers may have some people revisiting their childhood, younger generations are learning how electronics have evolved over time.

“The iPhone didn’t just happen. It was a progression of decades,” Breu said.

Highlighting the history of technology that only connects people to the past, but also how we got to the present, and maybe even where we’re going next.

The electronics display will be up for about a year.