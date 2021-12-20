The crisis in finding child care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls, the state of South Dakota and the entire United States is facing a child care crisis right now. And that crisis can have a major impact on the economy.

It seems to be a never-ending circle for child care right now — centers can’t find staff so they raise wages to entice new employees, that, in turn, leads to an increase in the rates of centers.

As rates increase, parents find it more difficult to afford child care, forcing them to decide on whether or not they should just stay home from work. And if they do opt for that, than less employees are in the workforce.

According to a recent study from Augustana, the average cost of child care in Sioux Falls is almost ten thousand dollars a year for one child. That number is most likely going to grow.

“Most providers are looking to increase their rates at the beginning of the year. So for infant care, a lot of them are well over $200 a week,” Rebecca Wimmer, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, said.

