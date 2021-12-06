Telling the stories of a small town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All across the upper Midwest there are small towns and communities, each with their own histories. Sometimes, those stories are written down.

Now, a local author is putting those together in his own memoir about living in a small town.

“It’s about the dynamic of small-town people based on three elements: letters, photographs and memory,” writer Jim Smorada said.

Coming up in Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Dan Santella will bring you thoughts from the author about his memoir titled “Between the Lines” as it looks at family and small town life.

