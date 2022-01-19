Telling Tabor’s history through art

TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — Murals are something you don’t see in every small town.

However, a new piece of artwork in Tabor is changing that, sprucing up one of the town’s oldest buildings while telling the history of the community through artwork. The piece was created by a local artist who enjoys sharing his passion with others.

“Yeah, I would like to do more of these. Especially around the small towns around here it’s cool and it’s close to home. Sioux Falls, I have a lot of friends up there so anywhere in the midwest is cool. I just want to do the things here that I saw elsewhere when I was living around the country, inspire people,” said artist Robbie Jelsma.

