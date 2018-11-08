Teen Drug Trends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - No matter how much kids are made aware of the dangers of drugs and alcohol, that still doesn't stop some from trying it.

According to the CDC, alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco are the most common substances teens use. About half of high schoolers have reported using marijuana. By the time they graduate, about two-thirds have tried alcohol.

Sioux Falls Police Officer, Robert Draeger has been with the department for about 20 years. Six of those as a school resource officer. One of the most common problems he sees on the job, vaping.

"We've actually seen people vape in the hall when they think no one is looking, the security cameras catch them occasionally," school resource officer, Robert Draeger said.

Some other common substances he says teens are using:

"The alcohol and marijuana, the leafy green marijuana are still out there, it's easy to get, parents have booze bottle in their cabinet, the marijuana is getting easy to get because these states are legal," Draeger said.

Christy Alten-Osmera is an adolescent program director at Keystone Treatment Center. She sees some of those same things.

"Alcohol and pot are still big players for the kids, locally we do see kind of an increase in methamphetamines, we kind of see the Adderall and Ridalin stuff drop off, but we're also seeing locally Xanax, some of those prescription sedatives are becoming more popular with the kids," adolescent program director at Keystone Treatment Center, Christy Alten-Osmera said.

Using these substances can have long term effects. Alten-Osmera says the brain isn't done developing until a person is in their mid-20s.

"What we know is that the younger they are when they initiate use, the greater that that is going to develop into an addiction problem, and that addiction could last the rest of their lives, so there's a lot of concern," Alten-Osmera said.

She says it isn't only teens parents need to keep an eye on. She's helped children as young as 9 years old.

"I'd say a lot of our kids were exposed at 9 to 10 years old, where pattern use maybe around 13 to 14, it doesn't take long for the adolescent brain to become addicted," Alten-Osmera said.

And some of those kids end up getting in trouble with the law. Carole James is a senior deputy states attorney who works with juvenile cases. Marijuana is the most common drug she sees.

"We do see meth cases, we do see prescription drug cases, lately we've had some Tramadol use cases," Senior Deputy States Attorney, Carole James said.

James says problems can start as early as elementary school.

"I've seen kids admit use as young as 10 or younger, I would say we have charged kids with possession of drugs as young as 11, maybe even 10, in the time that I've been here, typically we're charging kids probably 12 or 13 usually they're high school age," James said.

Which is why Alten-Osmera encourages parents to talk with their kids.

"I think they need to hear both the good and the bad, why they chose to use and why they chose not to, and I think when we're open about that with our kids, they're more likely to be open with us about their choices," Alten-Osmera said.

Choices that can affect them long after they leave these hallways.

Alten-Osmera adds to look for major changes if you're concerned about your child. For example a change in personality, sleep, and friends.