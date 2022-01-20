Teachwell Solutions helping students find their place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local non-profit education co-op is helping students with special needs get a leg up in life.

Teachwell Solutions in Sioux Falls serves kids of all ages and offers programs for young adults that blend classroom instruction with real-world learning experiences. The Strive Program focuses on career training and college readiness.

“We look at each individual and what their needs are and help them with their life goals, career goals, maybe college isn’t the right choice for them, maybe they just want to try it out and see if it is but we’re not going to take that choice away from them. We want to offer them the most options so they can be successful doing what they want to do regardless of any disability they may have,” transition coordinator Janae Sturma said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we show you how Teachwell Solutions is helping students find their place in the world.