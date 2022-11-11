SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The newest school in Sioux Falls places students inside a big rig as their classroom. The Extra Mile CDL Academy puts truckers on a fast track to earn their commercial license. The academy should help South Dakota’s trucking industry fill vacancies behind the wheel.

Mike Madsen and Alan Petrich are getting a hands-on lesson under the hood. They’re recent graduates of the Extra Mile CDL Academy.

“I’m already a mechanic, so I’ve known about trucks and I like working around trucks, so why not get my CDL,” Madsen said

Extra Mile is turning out graduates eager to earn their commercial driver’s license and help fill a critical need for drivers within the trucking industry.

“It’s going to be a nice, bright spot in a dark time because it’s one of the few things that are making it easier to get into the trucking industry and easier to get people through the door,” K & J Trucking Business Development Associate Dan Schipper said.

Extra Mile leases space and equipment from K & J Trucking in Sioux Falls, but that’s where the business relationship ends.

“We don’t have any hand in the business. We’re not cherry-picking drivers or anything like that. We do better when trucking does better and Extra Mile will make trucking do better for everyone around town,” Schipper said.

Extra Mile says it can take some of the pressure off other trucking academies that are facing enrollment backlogs. Plus, Extra Mile students can complete courses in a matter of days, rather than weeks, because of more personalized and intensified training.

“So instead of having three or four students in the truck, there’s one student and me and we go pretty intense for as long as it takes for them to be proficient in their skills,” Extra Mile CDL Academy Lead Instructor Bret Atkins said.

The students appreciate the one-on-one instruction.

“I had a little bit of trouble parallel parking. He worked with me a couple of hours on that, got it down pat,” Petrich said.

Many companies will pay tuition for their employees to come to Extra Mile and earn their commercial licenses. The academy is also looking at soon offering students loans.

“If we, Extra Mile, can provide financing for the students, that’s going to help them be able to get a job quicker and be able to do something they want to do,” Atkins said.

Local trucking companies, including K & J, are already tapping into the Extra Mile’s pipeline of graduates, hiring them as soon as they pass their commercial license exam. Extra Mile says it’s customized coursework meets the specific needs of each student, ensuring that every graduate is well-prepared and well-qualified to safely hit the road.

The academy started off with a full enrollment. But now there are some vacancies opening up.