SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local farm and Sioux Falls school are working together to help reduce the amount of food thrown away at lunchtime each day.

It’s lunchtime for these kiddos at Sioux Falls Christian School.

What’s on the menu today?

“Chicken strips, noodles, and veggies,” student, Kai Perry said.

While it’s a delicious and nutritious meal, sometimes not all the food gets eaten.

“Eh, not the carrots,” student Addison Pitz said.

But this food won’t go to waste.

“To the pigs, they feed it to the farm animals,” Perry said.

That’s right, this food is making its way from the table to the farm.

Each day, Beth Jensen, who owns Glean for Good, picks up the leftovers to feed to the animals at her hobby farm.

“Almost all of our animals are omnivores, meaning they can eat pretty much everything that’s in a typical lunch tray and we have goats, sheep, pigs, donkeys, they all love what is served in a typical school lunch,” owner Glean for Good, Beth Jensen said.

Back in 2020, Jensen approached the school with the idea.

“Two of my daughters go to Sioux Falls Christian Schools and I approached them as kind of an experiment to say, maybe we’d put out five gallon pails and have everybody dump their lunch scraps, just so everybody recognized, one day, this is how much waste we generate,” Jensen said.

“I thought it was a great idea, I was looking for somebody to help coordinate this, so ever since then we’ve saved all the scraps,” facilities manager, Sioux Falls Christian School, Mickey Tousignant said.

Facilities manager, Mickey Tousignant says on most days, that amounts 75 to 100 pounds of food that is repurposed.

She says there can be about 1,700 students going through the lunch line each day.

“They don’t have to take everything, they just pick and choose what they want to take, and if they decide they don’t like it, or they’re full, when they’re dismissed they go through the line and they dump their tray, they know to separate their silverware, their milk, napkins, and milk cartons, and the food waste is at the end,” Tousignant said.

“My animals usually know when I’m coming out there with the wheelbarrow or the tractor, that they’re about ready to be fed and they’re always excited, they have plenty of food and grain out here already, we plant the field so they have enough already, a pretty rounded out diet, they love the extra calories,” Jensen said.

Jensen says this partnership not only helps reduce her costs on the farm, but it’s also a teaching moment for the students.

“They recognize that the lunch hour is also an hour to teach and there is a difference between garbage, which is something that has no value to it, versus our extras, which should be repurposed,” Jensen said.

Plus, it’s fun for the kids.

“They love it, however sometimes they take the corn they know they’re not going to eat so the pigs can have it tomorrow, so we discourage that, but they still try to give them a treat,” Tousignant said.

Overall, Jensen hopes people can learn what they can do to help reduce food waste.

“We should take what we are willing to eat and if we have extras that we should be responsible and appreciate how much work has been put into that,” Jensen said.

Tousignant says they also save milk waste on the elementary side.