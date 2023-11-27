SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 12-year-old Channing Heck is no stranger to hospital visits.

The Sioux City boy has battled asthma throughout his life, but trip to the ER in Sioux City last November took a scary turn.

“All of this was from a basic virus that you and I would just have a cold. For him, it shut his lungs down,” Channing’s mom Codi Heck said.

Ultimately, Channing ended up at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

In a last ditch effort, he received ECMO therapy, which pushes oxygen through the body and gets rid of carbon dioxide, giving the lungs time to rest.

His parents say Sanford saved his life.

All of this happened just as the holiday season was ramping up. But Channing’s lengthy hospital stay came with some special moments, too.

Last year in late November, Sanford held its annual Christmas at the Castle. The evening features lots of lights, hot cocoa, and music, right outside of the children’s hospital.

“It’s a moment every year where we step outside of the castle and we remind everyone in the community that the castle’s a place of home, and we say thank you for the year that we’ve had,” Sanford physical therapist Dan Steventon said.

Channing couldn’t go outside and join the crowd for the festivities, but he watched Christmas at the Castle live on an iPad from his hospital room.

“I remember it being really active. I had seen a lot people, and when they turned the lights on it was bright. It was really pretty,” Channing Heck said.

Christmas at the Castle started in 2016 and was planned in just a matter of days.

Steventon, known as PT Dan around the hospital, came up with the idea, but it takes many hands to pull it off each year.

“It’s been an exciting thing to watch more and more people lend their talents and their time to present what I feel is a…it’s a great example of what a community does. They look at the kids and they say, ‘Hey, we’re here for you. We remember you’re in there and you’ve got a community to come back to,'” Steventon said.

This year, Channing doesn’t have to experience it from a hospital bed or a screen.

In fact, he’s the switchmaster for the ceremony.

The 12-year-old will be in charge of turning on the lights at the ceremony, kicking off the Christmas season at the hospital.

“It’s an honor being the switch master,” Channing Heck said.

“I don’t really show it, but I’m probably likely going to be a little bit emotional just because going back there. There was a lot of hard days there, but I’m proud to be going back for a good reason instead of a bad reason,” Channing’s dad Chris Heck said.

As switch master, Channing hopes to deliver that same happiness he felt last year during the ceremony, making the holidays a little brighter for other patients.

“I think that hopefully if there’s any kids like me in the hospital, they will experience some joy from seeing the lights,” Channing Heck said.

Christmas at the Castle is Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT.