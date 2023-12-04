SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Late Fall and winter in South Dakota can be beautiful.

“I like the serenity when the snow falls. I love that and it just makes me want to cozy up but also go outside and play in it at the same time,” Catherine Holland in Sioux Falls said.

“I love getting to see the Christmas decorations go up along Phillips Avenue, seeing all the lights. Seeing the big installation that goes between Fernson and the courthouse,” Kadyn Wittman in Sioux Falls said.

“I like the changing of the season. I like that here in South Dakota we truly have four seasons,” Maggie Miller in Sioux Falls said.

But when the days seem shorter and shorter, the chilly air can blow in things that aren’t so beautiful.

“I’m so scared I’m going to fall all the time, I’m so scared. I have fallen on the ice before and I actually busted my lip open so trauma there,” Catherine Holland said.

“I could do with little bit warmer temperatures, always,” Wittman said.

“I hate that it gets dark so early. You know, you’re coming home at 5 p.m. and it’s like dark and gloomy and the nights just seem to go by so much longer,” Miller said.

And some people might get hit with feelings of sadness.

“Obviously like the sub-zero temperatures, that’s obviously a bummer. And the light too. The days being shorter also kind of is a bummer,” Sarah Holland, visiting Sioux Falls, said.

“The sun going down early, not only does it make me sleepy, it makes me a little bit sad,” Wittman said.

“It’s hard, you know, when you’re not outside as often or as late into the evening. You don’t get the Vitamin D, you’re not outside experiencing the elements as much in the winter,” Miller said.

You might’ve heard this feeling dubbed as ‘the winter blues’ and while that term makes sense for some, for others it isn’t quite strong enough.

“The difference between seasonal depression and winter blues is that you see that pattern pretty consistently,” Sara Van’t Hul, an Avera therapist, said.

Van’t Hul says you might notice the patterns of seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder start at the beginning of fall and last all the way to spring each year.

“It’s a pattern of behaviors where you have an increase in feeling sad, loss of interest in things that you do. Your appetite will change, you’re going to crave carbs and you’re going to want all of that stuff. You’re not going to have a lot of energy and you’re going to want to sleep a lot,” Van’t Hul said.

If you notice those things, Van’t Hul says to first check in with your doctor to rule out any medical issues. If it is Seasonal Affective Disorder, there are ways to treat it. Therapy or medication are options, but there are simpler ways to find comfort as well.

“Open your windows. One of the ways that they have found is to get more sunlight. Opening the windows, keeping yourself busy, activities,” Van’t Hul said.

A good diet is also key.

“We all feel better when we eat well and during the holidays we get into this slump of, there’s a lot of really good food and a lot of really good treats. So it’s really kind of watching everything in moderation,” Van’t Hul said.

Everyone has their own ways to get through the winter months.

“I make sure to get out with friends, you know, doing things like this. Having coffee with friends and things like that, making sure to stay in front of the people I care about,” Miller said.

“I have one of those fancy little lights that you put on your office desk that’s supposed to give you that Vitamin D. I try to do lots of workouts, try to get my body moving,” Wittman said.

“Exercise. Exercise is huge so if you can get out there, walk or just go to the fitness center if you have that opportunity. Or in your house do like a home workout like yoga, even just doing something online,” Sarah Holland said.

And Van’t Hul endorses all of those options, along with anything else that helps you stay healthy and happy through the cold.

“Just remind myself that in 25 short days, the days will be getting longer again,” Wittman said.

Van’t Hul says about five percent of the population has a Seasonal Affective Disorder diagnosis. There are more cases the further away from the equator that you get because of the days being dark for longer.