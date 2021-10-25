Summit Arena opens in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — You can expect some big name events coming to Rapid City soon.

The new Summit Arena has officially opened its doors. This comes after a 22-month construction process. The new arena is filled with more than 11,000 seats along with restaurants, concessions and lounges.

“To get back into that game where some of these large named acts that are actually often driving through Rapid City but unable to play here because their show doesn’t fit, be able to have a space now that they can play,” Craig Baltzer, Director of Summit Arena at the Monument, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we give you an inside look at the Summit Arena at the Monument.