SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you find yourself on the lawn at the Levitt Shell listening to live music, you might also spot Laura Mullen dancing. And if you’re nearby, you might find yourself dancing with her. This director of volunteer engagement is a full-time Levitt at the Falls employee.

Dan Santella: What would happen if the volunteers weren’t here? Could this place function?

“No. No,” Mullen said. “This place could not function. Our mission is to build community, and that first face when you walk up to someplace new, you’ve never been there before, to have somebody there that welcomes you with a smile and says, ‘we want you to come in, come in, let me show you where everything is,’ we would not have that same feeling on the lawn if we did not have this amazing army of volunteers.”

Mullen says each concert has around 12 to 18 volunteers with about 200 people volunteering their time for the Levitt throughout the summer. Sara Crosby of Sioux Falls, Maureen Ohm of Sioux Falls and spouses Juli and Randy Huber of Tea are among the volunteers.

“Randy said he was going to do this when it first opened, and I said okay we’ll do that,” Juli Huber said.

“It’s a happy place to be: a happening and happy [place],” Crosby said.

“Volunteers have a lot to do with making sure the people here are feeling very welcome and are understanding what’s going on and having a great experience,” Ohm said.

“The energy here is so upbeat and exciting, and people love being here,” Crosby said.

Volunteers take on different tasks.

“We have two main roles for our volunteers,” Mullen said. “We start with our greeter role, which is our first face of Levitt whenever anybody comes on to the lawn, they’re greeted by a greeter, they’re shown where everything is, they’re offered a brochure.”

“Tonight I’m a board ambassador,” Ohm said. “So tonight I’m actually making sure that our sponsors have been welcomed, and I’m making sure that our other volunteers are full with cold water and feeling good in their positions and things like that, and sometimes I help with set-up as well.”

“Other role is our tent team,” Mullen said. “So that’s our information booth, and that’s where we sell our artist merch, where we sell our Levitt merch, and our concession stand.”

“Selling merchandise, checking in and out chairs,” Juli Huber said.

“I’ve done everything, but I work in concessions and in the merch booth,” Crosby said. “I’ve also greeted people as well.”

“They help us set up on Thursdays,” Mullen said. “These tents don’t go up by themselves, the tables, the chairs.”

This venue has a gravitational pull to it, and that doesn’t just come from its stage.

“It brings people together. People gravitate here,” Randy Huber said. “It’s great music. I mean, I can’t believe the quality of the music we get.”