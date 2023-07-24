Sturgis, S.D. (KELO) — In the final days before the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off, the city of Sturgis is putting the final touches for the nine-day event.

“Coordinate with our sponsors, try to make sure our contracts and everything are ready. For me, the music on Rally Point, I try to make sure all of that is ready and coordinated. It’s all these little pieces that are moving,” Sturgis Rally and Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said.

Outside of events, the Public Works Department is looking to get the roads ready for bikers and their rides.

“We’re starting to get all of our temporary traffic control devices ready. We’re painting, getting some of our striping done, all of the extra signs we’ve put up. The barricades, photo towers, we do a lot of extra water turn-ons for temporary sites, so there’s just a multitude of stuff,” Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said.

For Public Works, it’s all about efficiency for those enjoying the events.

“We’ve had a lot of practice, we’ve tried a lot of things. Not all of them are successes, but we continue to try different things, to make things more successful. To make things more efficient and to provide a better environment and atmosphere for everybody,” Bush said.

Speaking of being efficient, getting the timing down for each day is key for riders.

“Trying to get the timing down and when we, you know, do the parking, you know no parking here or motorcycle parking, VIP parking. Trying to get all of that coordinated down to where it doesn’t interfere with our residents,” Even-Cordell said.

Preparing for the Rally is more than just knocking down a couple of things. As it’s a year-round event getting ready for this historic motorcycle rally. That includes working with other department heads to make sure everything goes as planned.

This includes law enforcement, which is ready to help guide this rally safely.

“We’re all hands on deck, so my staff is working 12 hours on and 12 hours off. We’re 24/7 coverage, so there’s somebody at all hours of the day and night out for this town of 7,000 that turns into 400 and 700 thousand,” Chief of Police Geody VanDewater said.

While the police are here to make sure the event is safe, they are also looking to enjoy the events.

“Most of the law enforcement is here to have a good time, we’re here to watch and enjoy the sites just like they are. We want everybody coming into Sturgis to have a good time, we want you to be safe, we want to make sure that you are obeying the laws,” VanDewater said.

With the rally just days away, everything appears to be coming together just in time.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally kicks off August 4th at 3 O’clock with their opening ceremony.