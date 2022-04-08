SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Women’s History Month has come and gone but many women in Sioux Falls work year-round supporting and collaborating with one another.

With the snap of her camera, Maggie Sweets creates, captures and then turns moments into works of art.

“Doing these shoots where I am including diversity and female empowerment it’s just been something that I’m trying to highlight and celebrate because it’s kind of our driving force in our community,” Maggie Sweets, owner of Maggie Sweets Photography, said.

Sweets may have started her photography business in 2016, but her artistic spark began in her youth.

“I came here in 1997 with my dad from Ethiopia. He was actually an artist here in Sioux Falls so I grew up around that artistic environment. So in the way I take photographs, I feel like I’m kind of paying homage to that, there’s a lot of artist elements in my pictures and I’m always striving to create something really unique,” Sweets said.

Her creativity continued to grow and lead to her finding her own muse in the form of a camera.

“I started taking pictures of my children, I wanted to take pictures of them that were magical, that was something I could remember this precious time in their life by and then it kind of grew from there, more and more people wanted me to take their photographs, now we’re here,” Sweets said.

While Sweets is the face behind the camera there are many other women who come together to make the photo magic happen.

“It takes a team of people to create a look, create a vision,” Danica Weiss, Owner of American Beauty, Makeup Artist, said.

Tonasha Stowers and Danica Weiss work side by side with Sweets.

“They just- the creativity that is in our community here with the women that I work with, Danica who does most of my makeup for all of my shoots. We know each other we have a relationship, she knows what I like, I know what she likes, and Tonasha who does hair. We all work together, we’re all driven people,” Sweets said.

“Everyone has their own natural beauty and my job is to just highlight that and bring out your good features, you don’t need to completely transform your look,” Weiss said.

Aside from mystical portraits, the trio works together to bring themes of diversity and women’s empowerment to life.

“Just being able to give back to women who are out doing their thing too- you know being of service I consider it an honor,” Tonasha Stowers, Owner of Beauty by Tonasha, said.

“They have such a strong- it’s like you thread them together and they are the most masterpiece woven together, that is art and art is life,” said Paloma Pilar, Owner of Paloma Pilar Lifestyle and Fitness, LLC.

They collaborate with women within the community to model for shoots.

“We have such a really, such a great community of women-owned businesses in Sioux Falls especially, so to be able to celebrate that today is really cool,” said Maddie Peschong, Photographer.

They highlight the diversity within the Sioux Falls community by showcasing how beauty comes in many different shades.

“To be asked to represent among business owners and other women who are doing incredible things, It means a lot, and even as a Korean woman to be representing Asian women here in Sioux Falls. It’s a real honor to be asked in the first place” said Angelina Gibson, Founder of the ArtiTänzer Project at Augustana University.

“Every single one of those women out there is so dedicated to their craft and they love the person that they are in front of, it’s not about being a dummy head that you can paint and makeup on, it’s about looking at that person in front of you and bringing out the most beautiful essences of themselves to light,” Pilar said.

Though the month of March is over, Sweets and others plan to continue the message of empowerment for women all year round.