SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Thrive’s Housing Action Team has found that each year more than a thousand kids become homeless during the school year. One of the organization’s missions is to lower that number.

“It’s a devastating experience. When you’re a child you have absolutely no control over these adult things and to lose your home is really traumatic,” Candy Hanson, founding executive of Sioux Falls Thrive, said.

A big factor in this crisis is evictions. That’s why Thrive developed a new program that put in place a Housing Retention Specialist at East River Legal Services.

“We were seeing a lot of issues with communication breakdown between landlord/tenant,” Anny Libengood, SF Thrive Housing Action Team member, said. “The landlord/tenant relationship I think was the biggest issue. So we were trying to figure out a way to kind of have somebody intervene and try to salvage relationships that maybe were going south.”

Allison Thompson is that new liaison for those landlord and tenant relationships. In the first year of this program, she has helped 20 families.

“And nine families were able to resolve their housing issues and stay home,” Thompson said.

She helps tenants and property managers find other resources available to them so they don’t have to reach the point of eviction.

“There is a big need in the community for housing resources,” Thompson said. “It’s not just about the money or the financial assistance, it’s about being a supporter for these families, being there for them, guide them in the process emotionally or social support.”

“A lot of people who are living on marginal income don’t understand that there are other resources for their families out there,” Hanson said. “So when you have a Housing Retention Specialist, that person can find the child care resources or the food resources or even transportation in some cases to really give a boost to that family and make it possible for them to sustain their tenancy.”

Resolving those issues is important because evictions can have a lasting impact — one that can be on a person’s record for five years.

“So it will make it more difficult for a family to get into another place if they have an eviction on their record. I mean, it’s not impossible, but it’s going to make it harder,” Thompson said.

“And try to resolve it so we don’t end up with, the landlord doesn’t end up with a large eviction bill, lots of back rent, those kinds of things,” Libengood said. “And the tenant preserves their tenancy and they don’t end up with an eviction on their record and owing lots of money. So it’s really a win, win, win for tenant, landlord and community.”

Sioux Falls Thrive was able to start this program at East River Legal Services thanks to a grant from the Bush Foundation for 200 thousand dollars. That money is set to fund the program for two years.

“Well I hope in a few years there’s more Housing Retention Specialists and more properties, maybe have all the affordable housing enroll into the program,” Thompson said. “Because like I said, sometimes it’s about the financial assistance but sometimes families have other needs that can definitely try their housing situation and by having someone that can guide and be a support in the process can definitely make a difference.”

Property managers can apply to be in the program by visiting the East River Legal Services website. Then the tenants of those enrolled property managers can seek assistance. At this time, the program is focused on affordable housing options for lower-income families.