MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — We all know baseball is America’s favorite pastime.



But in Milbank, baseball is more than a pastime, it’s a passion because it has a distinction no other city can claim and now the town is about to swing for the fences.

You may not know these players’ names or recognize their faces, but this baseball team was the start of something big in Milbank.

“Our post commander came up with it, they needed to do something for the youth,” Scott Hoeke said.

That post commander back in 1925, suggested the American Legion start a baseball league.

They took the idea all the way to the national convention and it was approved giving Milbank’s American Legion Post 9 full credit.

The proclamation was signed designating Milbank as the ‘Birthplace of American Legion Baseball.’

“I think it’s the best-kept secret in South Dakota, but there are a lot of folks who do know in Legion Baseball it’s pretty well known, in general, probably not and we champion ourselves and try and conduct ourselves in a manner of being the Birthplace of the Legion program, but I don’t think everybody is aware of it yet,” Milbank mayor Pat Raffety said.

But they soon will. Because what’s about to happen will be a homerun for sure and it all started because of this school.

A few years ago, the district threw the American Legion baseball program a curve when it decided to build a new elementary school on the site of the legion baseball field.

“When we lost our field when they built a new elementary school on it, it was hard,” longtime baseball coach Ron Krause said.

Ron Krause has coached Milbank Legion Baseball for 30 years.

He says he understood, after all the district owned the land in the first place and needed the room.

Inside the school, though, there’s still a subtle reminder of the old field.

Right here, in the hallway, marked in tile, is the exact location of where home plate once was.

But the loss of the old field got everyone to start thinking outside the batter box, if you will.

“We’ve always called this the ‘Birthplace of Legion Baseball’ a lot of people might not have given us credit for that, but here we are today and we are going to show everybody that this is a destination where everybody needs to come,” Hoeke said.

Earlier this month, the town broke ground on a new multi-million dollar stadium and complex.

James Beever, who once played professionally, is now the founder of 4 Most Sport Group.

He designed the new field that he says will be a mini Target Field, where the Minnesota Twins play.

“Their drainage is going to be state of the art, they’ll have a new product called fusion root zone. It just basically helps the grass and the roots and the drainage so all of the combinations of state of the art high tech field; we are also going to be mowing this autonomously with censors and drones to help the town of 3,200 to try and bring a big league experience to a ballpark,” Beever said.

The complex will be built in four phases; phase 1 is the Legion Baseball stadium, phases two and three are smaller fields for younger players.

The fourth phase of the project will be a multi-million dollar Hall of Fame for American Legion baseball and they want to build it right here where I’m standing and they hope to have it completed within 8 years.

“It’s a great deal for Milbank and it’s a great deal for South Dakota, it’s something we can be proud of, there are a lot of nice places in South Dakota and this helps,” Hoeke said.

Players weren’t too happy when they built the school on their old baseball field and had to move.

“It was just sad to see that and we got put on that new one; it was enough to get by, but it’s not very good and now it’s crazy to see that this is happening,” Kellen Hoeke said.

“It’s been a long time since I thought this was really going to come into play, we had great memories of the old field and played there many games and now with this new field coming up, I think looking at the youth coming up and seeing what we are after right now I say it’s really exciting for what’s coming up and I think the generations that are coming have great opportunities to play at the Birthplace of American Legion baseball,” Krause said.

Don: Does it kind of feel like a ‘Field of Dreams’ kind of moment?

Scott: Oh yeah absolutely looking at this you wouldn’t think this is going to be that great of a deal, it’s an old campground, well by the time they get done it’s going to be beautiful and you’ll get a Target Field place right here in South Dakota.

“It’s a passion that we have and they had back in the day and 100 years later we still have the passion and here we are,” Hoeke said.

Milbank has been fundraising to pay for the baseball complex, it’ll be a private and public partnership. If you’d like to help out and donate and can contact Darin Mertens at 605-949-2459 or email at Darin@MilbankFord.com or birthplaceoflegionbaseball.com