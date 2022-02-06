RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Millions of people from all over traveled to South Dakota this past year, according to Custer State Park.

“People are just coming out, they are loving the outdoors. We had a great season. Anything from the start of the Spring all the way through Rally, and then the Buffalo Round-Up,” Custer State Park superintendent Matt Snyder said.

In 2021, the Park saw 2.3 million visitors, which is 300,000 more than the 2020 record year. Snyder, says it’s exciting news.

“What we are seeing people filling wherever it’s open, if it’s only for a night. They are taking advantage of that and coming to the park,” Snyder said.

However, with that much business, there are also new challenges.

“What we are learning is the staffing levels. Seasonal staffing levels and volunteers are getting more and more competitive,” Snyder said.

“Obviously seasonal workforce is going to continue to be a challenge, and if anybody is interested in volunteering in our park system, here is a shout out to those folks,” Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling said.

Robling, says parks are doing their best to adjust to the influx of visitors. And now, preparing for another busy year ahead.

“It really means that we gave people an experience, we gave people the opportunity to showcase what we have to offer. Now, we have to get them back, we have to retain those customers,” Robling said.

“For the summer, we are already looking at 85 percent occupied and that number keeps changing daily. People want to get outdoors, they feel it’s a safe place, a great place to come and recreate,” Snyder said.

Rapid City also just broke records on sales tax receipts in 2021.

From January to November of last year, the sales tax receipt numbers are at a 19 percent increase versus 2020 during that time.

“2021 was an interesting year. When it first started out we weren’t quite sure where it was going to go and what the peak season was going to be like but as soon as we started leaning into the Spring and then the Summer, we quickly realized, this is really going to be a busy travel and tourism year,” Stacie Granum, Interim CEO of Visit Rapid City, said.

Katlyn Svendsen with the State Department of Tourism says South Dakota as a whole saw its highest sales numbers ever – $4.4 billion.

“And that comes down to impacting our local economies. It impacts communities, tourism funding, it’s able to help with infrastructure, with emergency responders so it really makes a difference in the livelihoods of citizens across our state,” Svendsen said.

Svendsen says this is an exciting time for the state, and there is more to come.

“What our Department is really focused on for 2022 and beyond is making sure that we are bringing people to all areas of our state and really dispersing the travelers that do come here so we are anxious to get people to our rural destinations, bringing them to new places, small communities, exploring diners, small events, rural festivals. And getting them off the beaten path to disperse visitors across our state,” Svendsen said.

Last year, there were 13.5 million visitors that came to South Dakota, which was a 26 percent increase compared to 2020.