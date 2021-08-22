State Theatre shining spotlight on local filmmakers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After closing its doors more than 30 years ago, the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls reopened last December.

The nearly century-old theatre is showing first run movies and classics, but is also showcasing local filmmakers. Brian Bieber works in advertising, but spent two years creating a documentary on the late 80’s, early 90’s punk music scene in Sioux Falls.

“I kind of made the movie for them, first and foremost, I wanted to do justice to the scene and to the people that I came up with, so that was my number one hope and no one seems to be mad at me that I can tell so it’s a win, I guess,” local filmmaker Brian Bieber said.

“It’s bringing all these cool past things that were happening back to life in a way by showing a movie about it at the State,” executive director of the State Theatre Allison Weiland said.

“I Really Get Into It” made its premier at the State Theatre earlier this year.

