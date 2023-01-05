SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After closing its doors for three decades, the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls reopened in December, 2020.

Now, the nearly century-old cinema is enjoying a renaissance.

The State Theatre showcases movies new and old. The shows are often simply an excuse to check out a piece of history.

“People want to come and see the restoration, they also want to get out of the house and come see a movie with family and friends,” State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland said.

Movies like Mary Poppins and 101 Dalmatians had the theater abuzz during the holidays. Closing the calendar on a high note is nothing new, and prompted the State Theatre to try something different in 2022.

“With all the success in past holidays we said, ‘Hey, let’s do it. Let’s do seven days a week in December and see how it goes,'” Weiland said.

The experiment didn’t disappoint.

“We’ve had some great crowds, people are really excited to get out of the house and share something with their families,” Weiland said.

“Going back to a beautiful old theater like this I think is nostalgic and it’s just a different kind of experience,” Sioux Falls native Jessica Diedrich said.

Jessica Diedrich has lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the past 20 years, but is originally from Sioux Falls.

“It’s pretty neat to see that it’s open again because I actually saw my first movie ever here which was Ghostbusters,” Diedrich said.

A story she still tells today.

“Talking about how scared I was with the roof scene, and all of those memories from my childhood and going to the movies were here,” Diedrich said.

“We like that it’s the original so that my granddaughter can experience the original,” San Antonio, Texas resident Cynthia Cook said.

Cook decided to see the 1961 classic 101 Dalmatians and is more than impressed by the State Theatre.

“The way it’s done it looks historic like you kept some of the historic fixtures and very grand, it’s beautiful,” Cook said.

The renovation is far from complete, and Executive Director Allison Weiland says they won’t rush the process.

“So much thought went into it and that’s really what the second and third floors, we really have to make sure that we’re keeping that historic integrity of the building but also accommodating it for modern use,” Weiland said.

The lower level has been restored to its former glory. Among the next projects is the third floor microcinema where they hope to start light demo in February to pave the way for full construction.

“The third floor space we just feel is so valuable and we can really make a sustainable business out of that,” Weiland said.

She also hopes to extend the movie experience into the balcony.

“We have a lot to do as far as seating goes, lighting design, and then getting some of that basic electric in there,” Weiland said.

And once things start upstairs…

“That also means additional restrooms and additional concessions stand on that second floor to handle more people coming into the theater,” Weiland said.

It’s those projects that has Weiland excited for the future.

“We’re just getting started. We’re like infants right now and there’s so much development happening in Sioux Falls and in downtown. We just have such an awesome downtown and I can’t wait to grow with that,” Weiland said.

“Every time I come back to town I’ll make sure I bring my kids here now, so I think this will be a neat thing to make memories with them and tell them the stories about how I got to go to the movies as a kid as well,” Diedrich said.

And it’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Historic decor, state-of-the-art technology, beer, wine, and the seats recline, right? It’s really wonderful. Once people come in the door, they’re hooked,” Weiland said.

Click HERE for showtimes and ticket information at the State Theatre.