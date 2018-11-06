St. Mary's Sanctuary

WORTHINGTON, M.N. - A place of worship can mean a lot of different things to different people. It's a place to worship, yes, but beyond that a home, a refuge, hope. And perhaps a sanctuary in unsettled times.

Rolando Alfredo Pérez Cardona of Worthington is from Guatemala. He's a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington .

"For me, it is a privilege to be a member of this parish, and it makes me feel very good because it's a parish in which I really experience the love of God through everything," Cardona said in Spanish.

The Rev. Miguel Eduardo Proaños Hernandez is a priest here. He's from Colombia.

"It's the common home like Pope Francis says. It's everyone's home. It's the home of the migrant, where the doors are always open to receive everyone," Proaños said in Spanish.

"People feel that they're accepted, and that they are welcomed, and it's a place that is theirs. They're not visitor[s]; they're part of the community, and an integral part of the community," Rev. Jim Callahan said.

Callahan is the pastor here. He has no Hispanic blood. But his heart is still Hispanic.

"It's an amazing experience to be able to worship with the Hispanic community, and to be able to have the privilege to really to learn from them, what it means to be a people of openness and love and compassion," Callahan said.

"I feel the presence of God here," Cardona said in Spanish.

Callahan says there are likely more than 2,000 members of the parish. He estimates that more than half are Hispanic.

"I've been a priest for 43 years, and I've worked for 43 years working with immigrants, refugees, and migrants from all over the world, and to me, it's been the greatest gift, is to be able to have that privilege of working with immigrants, migrants and refugees because when I see them, I see the face of God," Callahan said.

In recent years, the national debates and conversation about immigration and race have often reached intense, fever pitches. Two years ago, St. Mary's made a decision.

"In 2016, we declared our church a sanctuary church because of after the presidential elections, people were just living in constant fear, and what we did is we told the community that we would do everything possible to help them and to protect them," Callahan said.

What this means is someone in fear of deportation can come to St. Mary's and "hopefully," Callahan says, be protected from deportation here. He explains that ICE, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, does have jurisdiction.

"They do have jurisdiction, but it's considered, churches, schools, hospitals are considered sensitive areas, and thus far they have not gone into the churches or to the schools or to the hospitals," Callahan said.

During politically turbulent times, when intense rhetoric often flies across the aisle, having this refuge is meaningful.

"It gives them a sense of peace, and it gives them a sense of hope," Callahan said.

In a melting pot such as St. Mary's, differences don't need to divide.

"We can miss family, we can miss our culture, but to find ourselves here and to share the faith, with other brothers who come from other countries, and who arrive with the same conditions, this makes it so that we can form a family," Proaños said in Spanish.

"This parish, it has helped me a lot spiritually. I have not felt alone because I always come here to take refuge with God," Cardona said in Spanish.

"Above all, it's a place of hope," Callahan said.