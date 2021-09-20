Sports betting brings more people to Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been two weeks since sports betting became legal in South Dakota — and it’s already bringing more people to Deadwood.

Last November, 58-percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow sports betting.

People from all over are taking a gamble on a new kind of gaming in South Dakota – including Terry Green. He drove into Deadwood from Hermosa.

“I’ve been waiting for sports betting in Deadwood for quite some time and they have it now, so we’re in business,” Terry Green, player, said.

Green is excited to see how the western South Dakota city continues to incorporate sports betting.

“It makes the game so much more fun. You get excited, you’re watching every play, every touchdown and to me, it’s just a great experience. If you keep it under control, you manage your money and all of that, which most people do, it can be a real fun way to enjoy sports,” Terry Green said.

But it took a lot of work to make sports betting legal in South Dakota.

“It’s been a long process but we are successful and on September 9th we were able to make our first sports wager here in Deadwood,” Rodman said.

Those first wagers were made by Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. and former Senator Bob Ewing.

“So now anybody that comes to town, they can find those favorite sports books of theirs in town and place those wagers,” Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. said.

Since those first bets were placed, Cadillac Jack’s Resort General Manager, David Schneiter, says there’s been a lot of learning.

“We’re going to walk before we run and that’s basically the way we are taking it here at Cadillac Jack’s along with the South Dakota Commission on Gaming but we learn things different every day and the staff is learning things different every day. It’s just getting accustomed to what sportsbook really is and having fun with it,” David Schneiter, Cadillac Jack’s Resort General Manager, said.

Schneiter believes the new games are a great opportunity for Cadillac Jack’s and the city of Deadwood.

“Super Bowl, I’m looking forward to the Super Bowl to see what we can do here. World Series is another one, NBA is another one, hockey is another one. It just creates another excitement level,” David Schneiter said.

Here in Deadwood, there are currently four casinos, including Cadillac Jack’s that offer sports wagering. There will be more in the near future.

Mike Rodman with the Deadwood Gaming Association says many casinos have incorporated sportsbooks in their own way.

“We think it enhances Deadwood as a gaming destination, it’s something that our customers have been asking for. We are really excited to give them that opportunity for sports wagering,” Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

“We are certainly appreciative and understand the journey we had to make to get here and we thank everybody involved along the way,” Mayor Dave Ruth Jr. said.

The same goes for players, like Green, who are now able to place bets on their favorite teams.

“My favorite team has always been the Raiders. They’re struggling but they had a good game last week so there’s always hope. So yeah I like the Raiders and I always put a little money on them,” Terry Green said.

There are currently 12 different sports on the South Dakota Gaming Commission’s Sports Wagering Catalogue.