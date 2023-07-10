SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A large amount of rain in a short period of time triggered flash flooding in Spearfish last month. Now that time has passed, the community is coming together to help one another the best way they can.

Spearfish was hit with a downpour on June 23rd, just days after several inches of rain had already fallen on the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our topography in Spearfish is a lot of hills. A lot of down streets that have steep fall off. And it really created a big problem for us on that day,” Spearfish Mayor John Senden said

First Responders were quickly on the scene. Those who were off duty also got to work to be full hands on deck.

Once the rain let up, locals were jumping at the opportunity to help their community.

“Immediately following that event, even the Monday after, we had volunteers walking into the chamber office saying ‘what can I do, and how can I help?’ That vibe has continued throughout the community. So there’s been a lot of neighbors helping neighbors tear out carpets up in their neighborhoods. They’re just rolling up their sleeves and helping each other out,” Senden said

The Spearfish Community Foundation also stepped up to the plate.

“So the Spearfish Flood Relief 2023 donation drive, the fund, is actually formulated to assist those who are most affected by the flood and the storm within the last couple of weeks.” Spearfish Community Foundation President Sue Konstant said

As the City of Spearfish is looking to build up funds and help out those in need. Organizations such as the Red Cross are still housing people that lost property in this situation, over at the Spearfish High School

“We have it set up for clients to come in, also providing feeding, mental health, health services and spiritual care. We’ve been able to go out into the community and do assessments of the damage so that we can apply our resources to where they’re needed,” Red Cross Asst. Director of Operations Dan Wall said

“The Spearfish community really showed its true colors. Through the compassion levels that they have, ultra-realistic spirits that we have. And the collaboration in which people in the community came together in order to get the donations drive activated quickly,” Konstant said

As people continue to repair the flood damage, their spirits are high, helping one another.

“I appreciate the community just reaching out. Trying to do the best they can to raise money and donate where they can give money or give their time,” Senden said