South Dakota’s oldest running fair set to open in one week

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s billed as South Dakota’s oldest running fair. The Turner County Fair begins on the 16th and runs through the 19th.

Last year the fair was canceled because of COVID-19.

“That one hurt on every level. It was a sad day in August when the kid went back to school and they hadn’t had their fair days before because that’s always the last hurrah for summer is kids to celebrate at the fair,’ fair manager Lavonne Meyer said.

Coming up tonight in Eye on KELOLAND we’ll look at some of the history of what’s called the “Four Best Days of Summer.”