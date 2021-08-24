South Dakota trapshooter continues the sport for more than 50 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has found something he enjoyed and has stuck with it for over 57 years.

Eighty-four year old Ron Putzier grew up in Corsica, South Dakota, and moved to Rapid City in 1963, where he got in involved in trapshooting at the age of 27. He has shot almost 300,000 clay pigeons throughout his career.

“I lived out there right after I got married and had to have something to do, so I started shooting a little league, and then in ’64 I joined ATA and been shooting registered targets ever since,” Putzier said

“He’s looking to try and find a way to shoot better and be better, even at his age. And that a testament to what his competitiveness is,” Mark Nielson, another trapshooter said.

Putzier is also a gunsmith and owned his own gun shop in Sioux Falls until 2002.

