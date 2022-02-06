RAPID CITY, S.D., (KELO) — It was a very busy year for tourism in KELOLAND. Last year, there were 13.5 million visitors that came to South Dakota, which was a 26 percent increase compared to 2020.

Businesses and state parks are getting ready for another busy year ahead.

“Can we say we are going to break another record? I think we are going to match last year, I really do. Early indications are showing that people are still willing to travel. Reservations are currently being taken and filling up fast so for those that want to come out to the park, they should get their reservations in now. I think it’s going to be another really great year,” Matt Snyder, Custer State Park Superintendent, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear how these businesses and parks are adjusting to the influx of visitors in South Dakota.