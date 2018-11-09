South Dakota's Next Leader Makes History

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Call it the year of the woman -- voters elected a record number of female candidates to the U.S. House on Tuesday, and South Dakota's new leader is making history of her own. Republican Kristi Noem will become the state's first female governor. Noem is talking about what this means for her upcoming first term.

First, you have to go back to election night when her running mate, Larry Rhoden, introduced her to her supporters.

"I want to introduce the next governor of South Dakota..." Rhoden said.

It's a question even her mom asked.

"What if she's the first female governor?" Corinne Arnold, Noem's mom, asked.

Arnold got her answer along with the rest of South Dakota.

"Kristi Noem!"

"Well, thank you all. My goodness, thank you all so much. It's late, you should all be tired and worn out by now," Noem said.

Governor-elect Noem says she's far from tired, and is already looking at filling her cabinet before she's sworn in.

"It hasn't probably sank in yet, but I'm sure with time it will," Noem said.

Noem ran on promises of low taxes, boosting business, developing the workforce, and tackling drug problems in the state. Even so, it's not lost on her that her name will be in the history books for being the first woman who has ever been governor here.

"I've had so many people call or text me that they think it's so special their little girls have someone they can watch now in the future. It does mean a lot to me," Noem said.

The four-term U.S. House Representative says she likes to see women at the table no matter the situation.

"I'm a big believer over the years that women have a different perspective on every issue. It's not that there's women's issues and men's issues, it's that women bring a totally different perspective to the conversation," Noem said.

Augustana University political science professor Emily Wanless says Noem's victory could have a ripple effect on South Dakota women.

"It'll actually also promote women in general, just the everyday woman, to get more interested and participate in politics," Wanless said.

"If this encourages more women to step up and take the chance, that's what I've always encouraged them to do. We should look at life as saying yes to opportunities," Noem said.

Wanless says, in a way, it can be more difficult to be Republican woman in today's political world.

"The issues typically associated with women and that women choose to champion typically are issues that align with the Democrat party," Wanless said.

Brady Mallory: "Can you still be pro-women's interests and be a conservative."

Noem: "Very much so. I think there are many issues that impact a woman's life."

Noem mentions education for children, and helping female small business owners.

"And I care about women's health issues as well, even though I'm pro-life. I think we still need to address other health challenges we have," Noem said.

No matter which gender, Noem's mom Corinne Arnold says what usually matters most to mothers who see their children succeed.

"I'm really really proud of her," Arnold said.

Moving forward, Noem hopes voters don't just look at her as the state's first female governor... because she hopes they see experience and someone who works hard.

"In my family, there's just things to get done. So, that's what we're going to do. I have some big plans for this state," Noem said. "May God bless you and may God bless the great State of South Dakota. Thank you."

To find more of our midterm coverage, visit Your Election Headquarters.