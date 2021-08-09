South Dakota native finds herself teaching out of state for better opportunity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With only a couple of weeks before the start of another school year, a lot of districts in South Dakota are scrambling to fill open teaching positions.

The state of South Dakota has 150 open teaching positions yet to fill. That’s about 50 more than this same time last year, and some of it has to do with teachers leaving the state for higher pay.

“Once I started getting closer and closer to graduation, I started to look into teaching jobs and I was realizing South Dakota didn’t have much to offer me,” Amelia Atkins said.



Amelia Atkins, who grew up in Baltic, left in 2019 and is now teaching in Louisiana. She says she has no regrets.

But low pay isn’t the only reason there are so many positions to fill. KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen will dig deeper into the numbers on “Teacher Shortages” in Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.