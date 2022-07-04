SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The name has changed, but the goal remains the same.

Jimmy Entenman decided to take a ride down memory lane to talk about what used to be known as ‘Hot Harley Nights.’

“The 25 years we did Hot Harley Nights was awesome,” Entenman said.

Hot Harley Nights was the annual biker event put on by J & L Harley to raise money for Make A Wish South Dakota and Montana.

Over the years it’s been held in a couple of places, including downtown Sioux Falls.

But for a number of reasons, mostly financial, J & L decided for year 26 it was time to rebrand it, move it, and rename it: Soo Foo Moto Fest.

“This event that we are doing Soo Foo Motor Fest is going to be a continuation of that, but starting brand new,” Jimmy said.

Even though it’s not called ‘Hot Harley Nights’ anymore, Entenman’s little brother Joe says a lot of people have fond memories of the annual event that raised a lot of money for a good cause.

“Over the years it grew and grew and it became such a great event, we were able to raise around $3.1 million dollars for Make a Wish over the last 25 years, it was just time for a change, so many things have evolved and changed after COVID,” Joe Entenman said.

That includes a new location.

This year’s fundraiser will be three days out here at J & L Harley.

“Well believe it or not we actually have 18 acres up here on North 60th Street,” Jimmy Entenman said. “We have a really large parking lot, we have our riding academy lots that are down below, so we have plenty of space for parking, plenty of outdoor space to hang out and have a good time.”

The three-day event will include two free concerts, a bike show, a poker run and more.

“Having events is the fundamental aspect of having motorcycles that everybody likes, everybody likes to get together and have a good time raise money, plus you get a couple thousand bikers it’s always a good time,” Joe Entenman said.

But this year, they are going full throttle, because Soo Foo Moto Fest will include more than just bikes.

They’re welcoming four-wheelers, side-by-sides, and even hot rods to the event.

Two wheels or four wheels, it doesn’t matter to Jimmy Entenman, there’s just an attraction that’s hard to explain.

“Well I think one, people like to look at machines people like to see different models different paints, whether it’s cars, motorcycles, side by sides; we love, especially in the Dakotas, we love anything that involves burning gas and oil,” Jimmy said.

Soo Foo Moto Fest has a goal to raise at least $20 thousand dollars for Make A Wish. For more on the three day event, click here.