SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nancy Arneson of Sioux Falls wears a necklace adorned with the words “Amazing Grace” every day. Her reason is straightforward.

“Grace is amazing,” she said.

Then there’s her cane named Hope.

“I got this cane from my best friend on my birthday last year, so that’s when I named her,” Arneson said.

Hope accompanies her.

“I never travel without Hope,” Arneson said.

Recently, she was experiencing problems with her lungs which led to an unfortunate discovery.

“It kind of started off in like January of last year with, I had chronic lung issues,” Arneson said. “So they did a CAT scan and then the CAT scan revealed that I had this cancer.”

Now in 2023, she matter-of-factly describes her medical reality.

“I mean, I have stage four,” Arneson said. “It’s non-operable. It’s not curable. So as long as I can continue to do stuff, and hopefully I’ll get some of the stuff on my bucket list. So, I feel blessed. I feel it’s a mission.”

That mission is her participation in a new clinical trial. According to Sanford Health, she is the first person in the country to participate in it.

“I feel it’s something that God wants me to do,” Arneson said.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to be the first ones in the U.S. to offer this for our patients,” Sanford Health nurse navigator Sherra vanDonkersgoed said. “There’s other places internationally that offer this medication to patients, but Nancy is our first in the U.S. to receive this.”

vanDonkersgoed loves working with Arneson.

“Nancy is a delight,” vanDonkersgoed said. “She’s very positive, she’s very involved in her care, she wants to make sure she understands everything.”

Arneson takes part in the clinical trial at Sanford Health by taking a pill.

“What we’re trying to do with this clinical trial is actually trying to get her immune system to fight the cancer,” Dr. Steven Powell with Sanford Health said.

Powell runs the trial.

“These early trials that I’m discussing, these are brand-new treatments that could be the treatment that everybody’s taking tomorrow,” Powell said. “So I think the ability for patients to access these here in South Dakota, it’s huge.”

That convenience is no small matter.

“I think having these trials available in a area like this means people don’t have to jump on a plane and fly to one of the coasts to get their treatment,” Powell said.

Speaking of the coast, Arneson’s bucket list includes visits to Florida as well as Lambeau Field and Omaha’s zoo.

“She just has a positive attitude, and I think that takes patients a long ways … to just have that positive outlook and be involved and try to learn as much as they can about their cancer care and the treatment they’re receiving,” vanDonkersgoed said.

Her positivity does more than just impress.

“There’s actually been research that’s been done on that,” Powell said. “And there’s actually pro-immune effects of that, so it kind of helps your immune system in some ways. It actually helps people get through some of the side effects of treatment.”

“I’m blessed,” Arneson said.