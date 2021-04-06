Sioux Falls woman donates her kidney to help a friend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new kind of kidney donation program is helping people in KELOLAND. A Sioux Falls woman took action after hearing a family friend talk about her husband who was waiting for a kidney.

Pam Coffman took part in a new kind of donation program that allowed her to donate her kidney to a man in Virginia, so her friend Mary’s husband could get a kidney that matched his needs.

“If something would happen where Mary could not donate her kidney to her husband, I was going to donate it and I knew it from that moment,” Coffman said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll meet the man who benefited from Pam’s donation and find out how his life has changed. We’ll also explore the advanced donation process and show you how it is saving lives in KELOLAND.